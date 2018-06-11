Amazon-Whole Foods: A year later, what has changed?

Investors should be heartened by this burst of activity from supermarkets and big-box stores even if, on one level, one could argue it hasn't made much of a difference yet. Many grocers saw their market values get whacked last June when this deal was announced. Several of them weren't quick to recover — and some have a lower market capitalization now than before the deal. And none of them are truly outgunning Amazon in the digital realm. More people have bought groceries online from Amazon recently than from any of its competitors, according to a survey conducted in March by Coresight Research.