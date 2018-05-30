Advertisement

Ambien responds to Roseanne: 'Racism is not a known side effect'

By
May 30, 2018 | 8:10 AM
| NEW YORK
Ambien responds to Roseanne: 'Racism is not a known side effect'
ABC canceled the hit comedy "Roseanne" after its star Roseanne Barr aimed a racist tweet at a former advisor to President Obama. (Valerie Macon / AFP/Getty Images)

Roseanne Barr is partly blaming Ambien for the tweet that led to her show's cancellation, but the maker of the insomnia drug quickly retorted that “racism is not a known side effect.”

Hours after ABC axed her show for her offensive tweet about former Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett — and quickly breaking a promise to stay off Twitter — the comedian was back on the social media platform.

Advertisement

She urged people not to defend her and said of her Jarrett tweet that she was “ambien tweeting” at 2 a.m.

That led to the response on Twitter by the drug maker Sanofi.
Advertisement
Advertisement