Anaheim City Council votes to put 'living wage' initiative on its November ballot

After emotional statements from Disneyland workers and Anaheim business owners, a divided Anaheim City Council voted Tuesday to put on its November ballot a measure that would require hospitality operations that accept a city subsidy to pay a “living wage.”
The council narrowly rejected a proposal to first call for an economic analysis of the impact of the initiative.
The measure to raise hourly salaries for thousands of Anaheim workers has sparked heated debate between unions for Disneyland Resort workers, who say many employees don’t earn enough to pay for their basic needs, and business leaders, who say the requirement to pay higher wages will kill economic growth in the city.
During a lengthy council hearing, the measure pitted restaurant, theme park and hotel workers from the Disneyland Resort against construction workers who said they feared the “living wage” initiative would scare off the developers of high-end hotels — and construction jobs — proposed for Anaheim.
Even the debate between council members was contentious, with Mayor Tom Tait calling for a “time out” when the discussion over whether to call for an analysis of the initiative became testy.
Tait said a study would be a waste of time because an independent consultant would only have 30 days to complete the report and would be rushed.
“I think we are better off doing no report rather than a wrong report,” he said before the council voted 4 to 3 to put the initiative on the Nov. 6 ballot without calling for a study.
The living wage initiative was proposed by a coalition of unions representing workers from the Disneyland Resort. The coalition successfully collected the verified signatures from more than 10% of the city’s voters — enough to qualify the initiative for the citywide ballot.
The measure would affect wages of workers at the Disneyland Resort — which includes the Disneyland park, Disney California Adventure Park, three adjacent hotels and several retail businesses — as well as two high-end hotels that are under construction.
By law, the City Council was required to respond to the petition by either placing the initiative on the ballot for the next regular election or adopting the measure as law without putting it up for a public vote.
Several Disneyland employees who spoke asked the council to adopt the measure immediately to help workers earn a wage that allows them to pay for their necessities.
“We are not asking for Disney to buy our homes for us or pay for our cars,” said Armando Gonzalez, a Disneyland hotel worker who said he earns $11.41 per hour. “We just want a decent wage.”
But representatives for the construction workers said they feared the initiative would force developers to cancel proposed hotel projects, eliminating up to 3,000 jobs in Anaheim. They suggested the loss of the hotels could force the city to raise taxes and cut police services.
“I’m looking at losing a great opportunity to work in the community,” said Michael Morgan, a union carpenter.
The measure would require Disneyland Resort and the other hospitality businesses that have accepted city subsidies to pay workers a minimum of $15 an hour starting Jan. 1, 2019, with salaries rising $1 an hour every Jan. 1 through 2022. Once the wage reaches $18 an hour, annual raises would then be tied to the cost of living.
Walt Disney Co. representatives previously have said that the average annual pay for all hourly workers at Disneyland Resort is $37,000, or about $17.80 an hour.
Union leaders say the hourly salary of their members is much lower. They released a survey in February that found that 73% of Disneyland Resort workers questioned said they don’t earn enough to pay for expenses such as rent, food and gasoline.
The online survey, funded by the labor groups that are pushing for the “living wage” measure, also found that 11% of resort employees have been homeless or have not had a place of their own in the last two years.
Disney representatives have called the survey inaccurate.
The Disneyland Resort has joined an alliance of businesses in Anaheim to fight the initiative. The group said the wage increase would scare off new businesses and stifle economic growth.