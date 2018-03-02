This start-up has a plan to sell annuities so you can build a retirement nest egg

New York Life Insurance Co. and Guardian Life Insurance Co. are Blueprint's current partners in the subscription service. New York-based Blueprint, which acts as a fiduciary, gets a one-time commission of 1% to 4% of the initial investment when it sells immediate, deferred and qualified-longevity annuity contracts, or QLACs. (A QLAC is an annuity funded by money from a qualified retirement plan or an IRA.) For the subscription product, the commission is split into two payments over two years.