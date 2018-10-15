Health insurer Anthem to pay $16-million settlement after big data breach

Anthem Inc., the second-largest health insurer in the United States, has agreed to pay a record $16 million to settle potential privacy violations in the biggest healthcare hack in the nation's history, federal officials said Monday.
The personal information of nearly 79 million people — including names, birth dates, Social Security numbers and medical IDs — was exposed in the cyberattack, which Anthem discovered in early 2015.
Officials said Monday's settlement between the Indianapolis company and the Department of Health and Human Services represents the largest amount collected by the agency in a healthcare data breach.
Anthem also agreed to take corrective steps under government monitoring, which include assessing its electronic security risks, taking appropriate countermeasures and maintaining surveillance.