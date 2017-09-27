Fast food without antibiotics? It tastes just like chicken

If you like your fast food without antibiotics, order the chicken and hold the beef and pork.

That’s the advice gleaned from an annual report card published Wednesday on the fast-food and casual-dining industry, which made substantial progress this year in eliminating antibiotics from its poultry supply but lags in its efforts for beef and pork.

Use of antibiotics to raise animals is one factor behind the rise of drug-resistant infections that sicken more than 2 million people annually, causing at least 23,000 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Fourteen of the top 25 companies in fast food have adopted policies aimed at ridding antibiotics that are important to human health from their meat supply, according to Consumers Union and five other public-interest groups that authored the report.

The companies, which account for two-thirds of the industry’s revenue, include five that adopted policies this year: KFC, Burger King, Starbucks, Dunkin’ Donuts and Jack in the Box.

KFC, a Yum Brands company that is one of the top buyers of poultry nationwide, earned the “most improved” status, moving from a failing grade to a B-minus.

Perennial leaders Panera Bread and Chipotle Mexican Grill were the only companies to receive an “A” rating, earned because they have extended their no-antibiotics policies to pork and beef.

Subway fell just short of that top grade, but its policy to rid its beef and pork supply of antibiotics was too slow, according to the report.

Meanwhile, 11 companies got failing grades for having little or no policy regarding antibiotics. Most were in the fast-casual sector, such as Olive Garden, owned by Darden Restaurants Inc., and Applebee’s, owned by DineEquity Inc. Nine others flunked for not responding to the survey or not having an adequate antibiotics policy.

“When it comes to chicken nuggets, we’ve seen incredible change in a few short years — but burgers and bacon are another story,” said Lena Brook, food policy advocate at the Natural Resources Defense Council, one of the coauthors of the report.

Jean Halloran, director of food policy initiatives at Consumers Union, urged fast-food companies to “use their leverage” to push suppliers of beef and pork to reduce their use of antibiotics.

Just two years ago, only five of the top 25 companies earned passing grades. Last year, it was nine.

The shifts come in response to shareholder pressure exerted by interest groups and an increasingly demanding public that has pushed for fewer additives in their food and more humane treatment of farm animals.

Shareholder resolutions have been aimed at companies including Darden restaurants and Restaurant Brands International, owner of Burger King, Tim Horton’s and Popeye’s.

A shareholder resolution aimed at Yum, owner of KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut, was withdrawn after activists said the company was cooperating on a new policy.

Consumer pressure alone won’t be enough, the report card authors said. They called for federal regulation to prohibit “routine” use of antibiotics, including for disease prevention, and limits on how the medicines are used when disease breaks out in flocks and herds.

Policies adopted by companies have varied by the menu ingredient, the type of use prohibited, the class of antibiotic and the timeline for implementation.

For example, Dunkin’ Donuts eliminated all antibiotics from all its chicken. Subway’s policy applied to all chicken — a milestone it achieved this year — and to turkey, which will be antibiotic-free by 2019.

Other companies limited only “routine” use of medically important antibiotics, such as for disease prevention or promoting growth, and some had no meaningful policy at all, according to the report.

The choice of words in company policies matters, and timelines do, too, the group noted.

That’s why McDonald’s, which announced a sweeping policy for its worldwide ingredient supply last month, did not improve over last year’s C+ grade, largely because the policy did not include a timeline for halting purchase of beef and pork raised using medically important antibiotics.

McDonald’s shift came after nearly a third of shareholders voted in May for a resolution to eliminate routine use of medically important antibiotics from the restaurant’s supply chain.

Besides Olive Garden and Applebee’s, neither of which responded to the survey, companies that earned failing grades included Dairy Queen, Sonic Drive In, Dominos, Chili’s, Little Caesars, Arby’s, IHOP, Cracker Barrel and Buffalo Wild Wings.

Darden’s board urged shareholders in August to reject an activist resolution to phase out routine use of antibiotics, saying it would “not provide tangible benefit to shareholders or our guests and could put us at a competitive disadvantage,” according to a Securities and Exchange Commission document.

“Our ingredients are carefully sourced from suppliers who share Darden’s commitment to maintaining best-in-class food safety, quality, sustainability and ethical business conduct,” the board wrote.

The resolution was defeated.

The meat and poultry industry has defended its use of antibiotics, saying it follows standards and procedures set by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Department of Agriculture.

The FDA program to phase out antibiotics is voluntary.

Last year, the FDA issued several new guidelines limiting use of antibiotics to measures “considered necessary for assuring animal health” under “veterinary oversight or consultation.”

The North American Meat Institute, a beef industry advocacy group, said the use of the antibiotics by its members is declining on a per-animal basis, a sign that the industry is responding to consumer pressure.

geoffrey.mohan@latimes.com

Follow me: @LATgeoffmohan