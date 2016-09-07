BUSINESS
For nearly a decade, Apple has unveiled its new line of iPhones in September. It's something of a tradition in the tech world -- and this year isn't expected to be any different. The technology giant is hosting a press conference on Wednesday, September 7 at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in Downtown San Francisco, and the rumor mill has been buzzing in anticipation of:

  • A new iPhone, likely named the iPhone 7, in new colors
  • The elimination of the 3.5-millimeter audio jack from the new phone
  • A new Apple Watch
  • Launch dates for new Apple operating systems

Sept. 7, 2016
9:31 a.m. Sept. 7, 2016, 9:31 a.m. San Francisco

The media, like everyone else, are waiting for Apple to announce new products

Tracey Lien

The doors have not yet opened outside the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco, where the tech media have gathered in anticipation of Apple's newest suite of products.

Global media outlets, regional papers, bloggers and analysts are milling about, badges in hand, waiting to snag seats inside. TV news crews are lining the block near City Hall, preparing to provide hot commentary on the only gadget release that gets treated like international news.

With 34 minutes until kickoff, the mood, though, remains relaxed.

