Apple Inc. is showcasing its latest iPhones on Tuesday in a much-hyped product unveiling held for the first time at the Steve Jobs Theater at its Cupertino, Calif., campus.
An update of the company's signature gadget, now in its 10th year, is the most anticipated part of the keynote address, and it could have big ramifications for the smartphone industry as a whole.
But that's not all: There's news about the Apple Watch and the Apple TV, as well as other products and services.
Apple repositions its retail stores as lifestyle centers
|Andrea Chang
Apple has long been lauded for its innovative approach to retail stores (hello, glass cubes and floating stairs). Now the company is repositioning those stores as lifestyle centers.
Shortly after Apple CEO Tim Cook took the stage, he brought out retail chief Angela Ahrendts — noteworthy because Apple has been criticized in the past for its lack of female speakers at such high-profile events — to share the changes coming to many of its stores.
Ahrendts said the company wants its stores to be forums for collaboration. Among the changes are in-store experiences to help people "go even further" with their Apple products, such as sessions for photography, music gaming and app development.
There will also be "genius groves" in larger stores; an image behind Ahrendts showed an Apple store with trees in the main customer service area.