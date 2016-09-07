BUSINESS
For nearly a decade, Apple has unveiled its new line of iPhones in September. It's something of a tradition in the tech world -- and this year isn't expected to be any different. The technology giant is hosting a press conference on Wednesday, September 7 at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in Downtown San Francisco, and the rumor mill has been buzzing in anticipation of:

  • A new iPhone, likely named the iPhone 7, in new colors
  • The elimination of the 3.5-millimeter audio jack from the new phone
  • A new Apple Watch
  • Launch dates for new Apple operating systems

Sept. 7, 2016
What to expect: iPhones, Apple Watches and more

Apple sent out invitations to a "special event" on Sept. 7 in San Francisco, where it is expected to unveil a new iPhone model. In the company's usual enigmatic style, it provided little more that the date, time and place to the invitation-only gathering (Gabrielle Lurie / AFP/Getty)
Ahead of Apple’s news conference, we spoke with analysts and industry insiders to get their predictions on what the tech giant will announce today. 

  • iPhone 7: Pundits expect the newest iPhone to look a lot like the iPhone 6 and 6S and be available in a 4.7-inch version and a 5.5-nch version.
  • New iPhone 7 colors: Rose gold, gold and silver are now staples, but there’s also talk of a “dark black” and “piano black."
  • Farewell, audio jack: Perhaps the most controversial rumor is that Apple is doing away with the 3.5-millimeter audio jack in favor of wireless earphones. We’d be surprised if Beats, the headphone company Apple acquired for $3 billion, doesn’t make an appearance
  • Hello, dual lenses: Apple all but decimated the point-and-shoot camera market with the iPhone 5. Analysts expect the company to now go after the high-end camera market with dual-lens cameras on the iPhone 7.
  • Apple Watch 2: Remember the Apple Watch? Yeah, another one of those.
  • OS update: Analysts are also betting that Apple will announce launch dates for its new operating systems for its phones, Apple Watch and Apple TV.
  • One more thing: Apple co-founder Steve Jobs was famous for having a surprise or two up his sleeve. Although CEO Tim Cook has shown a preference for figurative vests, we’re not going to rule out an unexpected announcement.

