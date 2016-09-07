BUSINESS
Live coverage of Apple's iPhone 7 announcement
For nearly a decade, Apple has unveiled its new line of iPhones in September. It's something of a tradition in the tech world -- and this year isn't any different. The technology giant is hosting a press conference on Wednesday, September 7 at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in Downtown San Francisco, and the rumor mill has been buzzing in anticipation of:

  • A new iPhone, named the iPhone 7, in new colors
  • The elimination of the 3.5-millimeter audio jack from the new phone
  • A new Apple Watch
  • Launch dates for new Apple operating systems

What are the iPhone rumors? Here you go

The rumor mill was in full swing ahead of Wednesday's iPhone announcement by Apple.

Here's what people were saying. We'll soon see whether the speculation was on target or not.

Latest updates

