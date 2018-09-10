Apple is expected to unveil three new iPhones and other products this week

The consensus expectation is that the new LCD iPhone will be priced between $699 and $749, Goldman Sachs analyst Rod Hall wrote Friday in a note to investors. Hall, however, believes Apple will price it closer to $849 given better-than-expected demand for the current iPhone X this summer. A $699 version is unlikely and wouldn’t be good for earnings, Hall added. The iPhone 8, which the new lower-cost iPhone X-like model is expected to replace in the lineup, starts at $699 or $799, depending on screen size.