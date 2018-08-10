Artificial intelligence is coming for hiring, and it might not be that bad

Across the pipeline, companies lack racial and gender diversity, with the ranks of underrepresented people thinning at the highest levels of the corporate ladder. Fewer than 5% of chief executives at Fortune 500 companies are women, and that number will shrink further in October when Pepsi CEO Indra Nooyi steps down. Racial diversity among Fortune 500 boards is almost as dismal, as 4 out of 5 new appointees to boards in 2016 were white. There are only three black CEOs in the same group.