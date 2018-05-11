AT&T calls hiring Michael Cohen 'big mistake' and says the exec who did it is retiring

AT&T Inc. said that hiring President Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, as a consultant was a "big mistake," and the senior executive who hired him is retiring, according to a memo from Chief Executive Randall Stephenson.
Cohen was paid $50,000 a month under a one-year contract after he approached AT&T following the 2016 presidential election, according to the memo sent to the company's employees. Cohen said he was going to do consulting for a "select few companies" that wanted his opinion on Trump and his administration, Stephenson said.
"The fact is, our past association with Cohen was a serious misjudgment," he said in the memo. "In this instance, our Washington D.C. team's vetting process clearly failed, and I take responsibility for that."
AT&T's relationship with Cohen came to light this week when attorney Michael Avenatti cited AT&T as one of the parties that made payments to Cohen's firm. Avenatti is representing Stephanie Clifford, the porn actress known as Stormy Daniels, who was paid $130,000 by Cohen just before the 2016 presidential election not to discuss a tryst she says she had with Trump.
AT&T has said that Cohen was one of several consultants it hired to get advice on the administration's approach on antitrust enforcement as well as a corporate tax overhaul and "regulatory reform" before the Federal Communications Commission. The telecom giant was seeking Justice Department approval for its takeover of Time Warner Inc., which the government has sued to block. A ruling on the case is set for June 12.