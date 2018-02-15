Why the B-52 bomber will fly for 100 years

The average age of the 75 B-52s currently in service is 55 years old — as in, they first took flight when President John F. Kennedy occupied the Oval Office. Compared with modern aircraft, the B-52 is neither particularly fast nor stealthy. But that doesn't really matter, given its current uses. "We have few adversaries that can challenge our air superiority," said George Ferguson, a senior aerospace and defense analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence. "So a lot of B-52s work as the large ordnance carriers, with no stealth or speed characteristics."