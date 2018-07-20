Bayer to halt sales of controversial Essure birth-control implants in the U.S., its last market

Essure, which is designed to cause sterilization, consists of two inch-long, flexible coils made in part from an alloy of nickel and titanium. In a procedure that takes about 10 minutes, a doctor inserts the coils through the vagina and cervix and into the fallopian tubes, which carry eggs from the ovaries to the uterus. Over three months, scar tissue is supposed to form around the coils, creating a barrier that keeps sperm from reaching the eggs.