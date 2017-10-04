An Arkansas family wins $546,000 over bed bugs at a Rancho Cucamonga hotel

An Arkansas family that complained of beg bug bites while staying at a Rancho Cucamonga hotel has been awarded $546,000, which their lawyer said is the biggest judgment ever in a bed-bug-related case.

A San Bernardino County Superior Court jury unanimously awarded the damages Monday for medical bills and emotional distress from bites and rashes that Martha, Alex and Marcus McKindra said they suffered during a 2013 stay at the Hilton Garden Inn Ontario/Rancho Cucamonga.

“I’m hopeful this verdict will send a message throughout the industry to make sure adequate policies, procedures and protocol are in place so that other people are not needlessly endangered,” said Brian Virag, the attorney representing the family.

A man who described himself as the general manager of the Hilton Garden Inn but refused to give his name declined to comment, saying he wasn’t in charge of the hotel when the 2013 incident occurred. A spokesperson for the hotel franchise firm, Hilton Worldwide, could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

Alex McKindra, 63, a retired army colonel, and his wife, Martha, 63, checked into the hotel in March 2013 with their son, Marcus, 34, Virag said. The family was in the area to deliver a car to Marcus, who was serving in the reserves at Vandenberg Air Force Base, near Lompoc, he said.

Only a few hours after going to bed, the family members awoke with bites and rashes and demanded another room, Virag said. The hotel was fully booked, so the family was forced to move to another hotel, he said.

The lawsuit said the manager knew of the bed bugs in the room but “failed to disclose, inspect or warn plaintiffs of the presence of these filthy infestations at the premises.”

Virag, an Encino attorney who calls himself the “preeminent authority on bed bug litigation,” said his biggest bed bug case before the McKindra case was for $463,000 for a client who was attacked by bed bugs in an apartment.

Virag said the problem is widespread in hotels. “It’s inevitable when you have a revolving door of people in a room,” he said.

CAPTION Body camera footage from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department taken during the shooting on Oct. 1. Body camera footage from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department taken during the shooting on Oct. 1. CAPTION Body camera footage from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department taken during the shooting on Oct. 1. Body camera footage from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department taken during the shooting on Oct. 1. CAPTION The gunman who attacked the Las Vegas music festival had cameras set up outside his room. Trump visited Puerto Rico on Tuesday, after Hurricane Maria swept through the island two weeks ago. Three billion Yahoo accounts were affected by a massive data breach — three times as many as initially reported. The Nobel Prize in Chemistry was awarded to three researchers for their work on electron microscopy. Credits: EPA, Getty, Hillary Guzik, KTLA, Sarya Stukes The gunman who attacked the Las Vegas music festival had cameras set up outside his room. Trump visited Puerto Rico on Tuesday, after Hurricane Maria swept through the island two weeks ago. Three billion Yahoo accounts were affected by a massive data breach — three times as many as initially reported. The Nobel Prize in Chemistry was awarded to three researchers for their work on electron microscopy. Credits: EPA, Getty, Hillary Guzik, KTLA, Sarya Stukes CAPTION At least 50 are dead and 200 injured after a shooting on the Las Vegas strip. Heartbreakers frontman Tom Petty died Monday at 66. Portraits are emerging of those killed in Las Vegas. L.A. decriminalized sidewalk vending to protect immigrants from deportation. Credits: Getty / KTLA At least 50 are dead and 200 injured after a shooting on the Las Vegas strip. Heartbreakers frontman Tom Petty died Monday at 66. Portraits are emerging of those killed in Las Vegas. L.A. decriminalized sidewalk vending to protect immigrants from deportation. Credits: Getty / KTLA CAPTION President Trump comments on the cost of the Puerto Rico response after the country was hit by Hurricane Maria. President Trump comments on the cost of the Puerto Rico response after the country was hit by Hurricane Maria. CAPTION Musician Tom Petty died Monday after being rushed to the hospital after a cardiac arrest. He was 66. Musician Tom Petty died Monday after being rushed to the hospital after a cardiac arrest. He was 66.

hugo.martin@latimes.com

To read more about the travel and tourism industries, follow @hugomartin on Twitter.