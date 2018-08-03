Bees are at risk from common crop pesticides, California study finds

California growers have more than doubled their use of neonicotinoids from 2007 to 2016, even as they decreased their reliance on organophosphate and carbamate pesticides that are considered more hazardous to human health, according to the report. About 195 tons of neonicotinoids were used on California fields in 2016, compared with 1,000 tons of organophosphates and carbamates, according to state pesticide regulators.