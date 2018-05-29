Bird races to become the first scooter billion-dollar 'unicorn'

Scooter investors, keen on remaking the future of transportation, see an Uber-sized opportunity. Elite venture capital firm Sequoia, which is leading Bird's fundraising round, has a complicated history with Uber. One of its partners, Alfred Lin, was an early Uber angel investor, and angel investor Jason Calacanis made an early investment in the company as part of Sequoia's scout program, an effort to identify promising young start-ups. But the firm didn't take a major stake in the ride-hailing giant until the company's valuation had already soared.