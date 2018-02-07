Bitcoin crash and cryptocurrency scams spook credit card firms, sources say

Card executives saw a few dangers, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential deliberations. It can take days for buyers to receive their tokens, and if the instruments turn out to be fraudulent or illegal, cardholders may dispute the charges. Major crypto exchanges such as Coinbase eschew most tokens, but some initial coin offerings and smaller venues enable card purchases. In December, U.S. regulators sued a Quebec man and his company, claiming they raised $15 million in a fraudulent initial coin offering that found workarounds to accept cards.