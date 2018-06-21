Why bitcoin exchanges keep getting hacked — and how to protect yourself

A lot of cryptocurrency exchanges work the same way. They run what's called a "hot" wallet that's connected to the internet, where they store the virtual currency they know they'll use to quickly fulfill their customers' trades. Meanwhile, they might keep some — or even the bulk — of their customers' funds in a "cold" wallet. This cold storage is disconnected from the internet and inaccessible to customers, partly to ensure that it's off limits to remote hackers.