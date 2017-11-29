Bitcoin’s price tops $10,000, then touches $11,000, as rally speeds up

The price of bitcoin, the most widely used virtual currency, rose above $10,000 and then $11,000 on Wednesday for the first time, breaking a symbolic threshold in what has been a vertiginous ascent this year.

The cost of buying one bitcoin as measured by the website CoinDesk was at $11,189.96 around 7 a.m. Pacific time — up from about $1,000 at the start of the year. It fell back below $11,000 soon after.

Virtual currencies have been the subject of much debate this year, with the chief executive of JPMorgan Chase calling bitcoin a “fraud” but other executives saying it should not be dismissed.

Bitcoin was created about a decade ago as an alternative to government-issued currencies. It and other virtual currencies initially were used primarily as a method of payment, particularly to buy illegal goods and services online. In recent months, they have become a hot investment among speculators.

In a move that gave further credibility to bitcoin, the U.S. exchange operator CME Group said in October that it plans to open a futures market for the currency before the end of the year — if it can get approval from regulators.

Daniele Bianchi, an assistant professor of finance at the Warwick Business School in England, said the price increases are due to rising demand as trading becomes more professional and open to the general public. He believes that so-called cryptocurrencies are “here to stay” and that that awareness among investors is making it more than just a method of payment online, but an investment in itself.

“The increasing demand pressure from investors and speculators makes the case for an even further increase in bitcoin prices in the near future,” he said.

How bitcoins work

Bitcoin is a digital currency that is not tied to a bank or government and allows users to spend money anonymously. The coins are created by users who “mine” them by lending computing power to verify other users' transactions. They receive bitcoins in exchange. The coins also can be bought and sold on exchanges with U.S. dollars and other currencies.

Is it a risky investment?

The value of bitcoins can swing sharply. Earlier this month, bitcoin's value plunged 22% against the dollar in just three days.

Why bitcoins are popular

Bitcoins are basically lines of computer code that are digitally signed each time they travel from one owner to the next. Transactions can be made anonymously, making the currency popular with libertarians as well as tech enthusiasts, speculators — and criminals.

Is it really anonymous?

Yes, to a point. Transactions and accounts can be traced, but the account owners aren't necessarily known. However, investigators might be able to track down the owners when bitcoins are converted to regular currency.

Who's using bitcoin?

Some businesses have jumped on the bitcoin bandwagon amid a flurry of media coverage. Overstock.com accepts payments in bitcoin, for example.

Still, its popularity is low compared with cash and cards, and many individuals and businesses won't accept bitcoins for payments. Some high-profile banking executives have spoken against bitcoin, with JPMorgan Chase Chief Executive Jamie Dimon calling it a "fraud."

Still, its popularity is low compared with cash and cards, and many individuals and businesses won't accept bitcoins for payments. Some high-profile banking executives have spoken against bitcoin, with JPMorgan Chase Chief Executive Jamie Dimon calling it a “fraud.”

How bitcoins are kept secure

The bitcoin network works by harnessing individuals' greed for the collective good. A network of tech-savvy users called miners keep the system honest by pouring their computing power into a blockchain, a global running tally of every bitcoin transaction. The blockchain prevents rogues from spending the same bitcoin twice, and the miners are compensated for their efforts with the occasional bitcoin. As long as miners keep the blockchain secure, counterfeiting shouldn't be an issue.

How did bitcoin come to be?

It's a mystery. Bitcoin was launched in 2009 by a person or group of people operating under the name Satoshi Nakamoto. Bitcoin was then adopted by a small clutch of enthusiasts. Nakamoto dropped off the map as bitcoin began to attract widespread attention. But proponents say that doesn't matter: The currency obeys its own internal logic.

Last year, an Australian entrepreneur claimed to be the founder of bitcoin, only to say days later that he did not “have the courage” to publish proof that he is.