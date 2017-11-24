A calmer start to Black Friday shopping in Southern California

Chae Woong Bag and his girlfriend had steeled themselves to brave the Black Friday shopping chaos they’d watched on TV back home in Korea.

But when the pair arrived Friday morning at 4:30 a.m. at a Target in North Hollywood for their first ever Black Friday outing, they were the only ones in line. No one else joined the queue for an hour, ahead of the store’s opening at 6 a.m.

“On the TV, we see people fighting each other, so at first, we were a little scared to come today,” said Bag, 22, visibly disappointed. “I didn’t expect it to be so quiet.”

Black Friday may not be the all-important indicator of the holiday sales season it once was, but that hasn’t stopped many shoppers from waking up early in search of bargains.

This year, more than 164 million people are expected to shop during Thanksgiving weekend and into Cyber Monday, according to a survey released in mid-November by the National Retail Federation trade organization. Of those people, 70%, or 115 million, said they were planning to shop on Black Friday.

Part of the appeal is the culture built around shopping on the traditional start to the holiday season.

“Shopping is a social experience,” said Paula Rosenblum, co-founder and managing partner at Retail Systems Research.

Kenneth Saengkeo, 16, and his family drove nine hours from Orem, Utah, to California for the holidays and on Thursday night, ended up at the Citadel Outlets.

Saengkeo was nearly the first person in a line that at one point totaled more than 800 in front of the Nike store. Seeking jackets, hoodies and running shoes, Saengkeo staked out his position because he was “too impatient” to wait for his items to arrive in the mail. He wanted them now.

Analysts have said holiday retail sales are expected to jump this year, a result of higher consumer confidence and gains in employment and disposable income.

The National Retail Federation predicts that holiday retail sales in November and December could total between $678.75 billion and $682 billion, up from $655.8 billion last year.

Market research firm IHS Markit has predicted that holiday retail sales this year would rise 4.2% above that of last year, which would be the strongest growth rate since 2014.

“Last season was a decent season,” said Chris Christopher, executive director of IHS Markit. “This year will be a little bit stronger.”

samantha.masunaga@latimes.com

Twitter: @smasunaga