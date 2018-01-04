East Coast blizzard cancels dozens of flights in sunny Los Angeles

Sunny Southern California was not spared some misery from the monster storm that is pummeling the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast coast.

The blizzard, dubbed a “bomb cyclone,” has forced the delay of more than 11,000 flights and canceled nearly 5,000 more flights across the country Thursday. Most of those delays and cancellations were at airports in New York, New Jersey, Boston, Philadelphia and Chicago.

At Los Angeles International Airport, nearly 40 incoming flights and almost 50 outgoing flights were canceled as of noon Thursday, according to Flightaware, a website that tracks airline delays and cancellations. An additional 95 flights in and out of LAX were delayed, according to the website.

The airport, the nation’s second busiest air field, issued a warning on Twitter, telling passengers on flights to the East Coast to check with their airline for news about cancellations and delays.

The National Weather Service warned that the storm was expected to cause flooding and bring down trees and power poles, leading to power outages.

A “cyclone bomb” is defined by a specific and extreme drop in atmospheric pressure that will drive strong winds.

