Trump’s trade war is slamming American blue jeans

It’s the latest gut punch for an industry that had already declined into a shell of what it once was. In the past year, two of the last remaining major denim mills have closed, including the biggest: Cone Denim’s facility in Greensboro, N.C., that many firms say was the last to make high-end denim fabric in the U.S. on a large scale. Increases in California’s minimum wage also helped drive several apparel factories in Los Angeles to shut down or move to Mexico, adding to a tumultuous year for an industry that’s been just hanging on.