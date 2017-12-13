Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin gets closer to flying tourists to space

Jeffrey P. Bezos' Blue Origin got a step closer to flying tourists to space: On Tuesday, the company launched a life-size dummy it named "Mannequin Skywalker" from its remote Texas facility.

The updated booster and crew capsule — which Blue Origin hopes to use to fly its first human tourists to space as early as next year — hit a peak altitude of nearly 100 kilometers, or what's considered the threshold of space, the company said in a statement. (Bezos, who is the founder and chief executive of Amazon.com Inc., also owns the Washington Post.)

The New Shepard booster — named for Alan Shepard, the first American in space — then flew back to Earth and touched down on a landing pad so it can be reused.

The capsule, designed with what Blue Origin said are the largest windows ever to fly into space, floated back under parachutes for a soft landing in a flight that lasted 10 minutes and six seconds.

"#NewShepard had a successful first flight of Crew Capsule 2.0 today," Bezos wrote on Twitter. "Complete with windows and our instrumented test dummy. He had a great ride."

The rocket blasted off midday Tuesday, but Blue Origin didn't announce it until some 11 hours later, and the Federal Aviation Administration, which licensed the launch, refused to confirm that it had occurred.

The launch was Blue Origin's first in more than a year.

CAPTION Democrat Doug Jones won Alabama’s U.S. Senate seat Tuesday. A cooking fire at a homeless encampment caused the Skirball fire, officials said. San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee, 65, died Tuesday. House Democrats called for an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct by President Trump. Democrat Doug Jones won Alabama’s U.S. Senate seat Tuesday. A cooking fire at a homeless encampment caused the Skirball fire, officials said. San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee, 65, died Tuesday. House Democrats called for an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct by President Trump. CAPTION Democrat Doug Jones won Alabama’s U.S. Senate seat Tuesday. A cooking fire at a homeless encampment caused the Skirball fire, officials said. San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee, 65, died Tuesday. House Democrats called for an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct by President Trump. Democrat Doug Jones won Alabama’s U.S. Senate seat Tuesday. A cooking fire at a homeless encampment caused the Skirball fire, officials said. San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee, 65, died Tuesday. House Democrats called for an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct by President Trump. CAPTION Democrat Doug Jones, whose uphill bid for U.S. Senate gathered strength when Republican Roy Moore was hit with charges of sexual misconduct with teenage girls, won Alabama’s special election Tuesday. Democrat Doug Jones, whose uphill bid for U.S. Senate gathered strength when Republican Roy Moore was hit with charges of sexual misconduct with teenage girls, won Alabama’s special election Tuesday. CAPTION New York City's bomb attack suspect was allegedly inspired by Islamic State's call for attacks. The Thomas fire has grown to at least 230,000 acres. "The Shape of Water" and "Big Little Lies" led the Golden Globe nominations anounced Monday. Mario Batali stepped away from "The Chew" and his day-to-day business operations. New York City's bomb attack suspect was allegedly inspired by Islamic State's call for attacks. The Thomas fire has grown to at least 230,000 acres. "The Shape of Water" and "Big Little Lies" led the Golden Globe nominations anounced Monday. Mario Batali stepped away from "The Chew" and his day-to-day business operations. CAPTION Santa Barbara County is under siege from the Thomas fire. From the GOP's perspective, Alabama's Senate race will yield one of two unhappy results. The Weingart Center wants to reshape skid row's skyline. If lawmakers can agree on a tax bill, will you owe more or less? Santa Barbara County is under siege from the Thomas fire. From the GOP's perspective, Alabama's Senate race will yield one of two unhappy results. The Weingart Center wants to reshape skid row's skyline. If lawmakers can agree on a tax bill, will you owe more or less? CAPTION An explosive device exploded near Times Square during the morning rush hour Monday, injuring four people and snarling Manhattan transit, authorities said. Mayor Bill de Blasio described it as a terrorist act. An explosive device exploded near Times Square during the morning rush hour Monday, injuring four people and snarling Manhattan transit, authorities said. Mayor Bill de Blasio described it as a terrorist act.

Davenport writes for the Washington Post.