Trump just set Boeing on a collision course with China

At the same time, that blow is likely to be cushioned by the fact that managing raw-materials costs is part and parcel of being a manufacturer. Aluminum prices have risen or fallen 10% or more in all but eight of the last 30 years. Boeing, moreover, isn't a major buyer of aluminum straight from the pot: Most of its supply comes from Arconic Inc., the specialty-products half of the old Alcoa Corp. business. Shares of Arconic slipped 1.5% on Thursday, an indication that the company expected to take part of the hit.