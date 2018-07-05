Boeing takes control of Embraer's commercial jet business in $4.75-billion deal

Embraer stocks tumbled 7.2% to 25 reais at 10:51 a.m. in Sao Paulo after falling as much as 8.1% for the biggest intraday drop in almost two years. Analysts had speculated that the commercial airplane unit would fetch a higher price than the $3.8-billion valuation for Boeing’s stake in the venture. Embraer surged 35% this year through Wednesday on anticipation of the deal.