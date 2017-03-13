USC professor named first African American president of a Fed regional bank

USC professor Raphael Bostic on Monday was named president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, becoming the first African American to lead one of the Fed’s 12 regional banks.

The choice of Bostic, director of the Bedrosian Center on Governance at USC’s Sol Price School of Public Policy, comes after members of Congress and advocacy groups have sharply criticized the central bank for a lack of diversity.

They had pushed for a diverse choice to head the Atlanta region, in part because it has a large African American population.

“He is a seasoned and versatile leader, bringing with him a wealth of experience in public policy and academia,” said Thomas Fanning, chairman of the board of the Atlanta Fed. “Raphael also has significant experience leading complex organizations and managing interdisciplinary teams. He is a perfect bridge between people and policy.”

Bostic, 50, will take over for Dennis Lockhart, who announced his resignation in September and stepped down on Feb. 28.

The job involves overseeing about 1,700 employees in the Atlanta region — Alabama, Florida, Georgia and parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee — and participating in monetary policy deliberations in Washington.

Bostic will be an alternate member of the monetary policymaking Federal Open Market Committee this year and rotate into one of the 10 voting positions next year.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to work with the bank’s well-respected staff in advancing the excellent reputation this organization has built over many years,” Bostic said. “In my role as president of the Atlanta Reserve Bank, I also look forward to confronting the challenges the Federal Reserve faces in today’s increasingly global and rapidly changing economy.”

Bostic earned his doctorate in economics from Stanford and worked for the Federal Reserve Board of Governors in Washington from 1995 to 2001. He rose to be a senior economist in the monetary and financial studies division, earning a special achievement award for his work on the Community Reinvestment Act. The act encourages banks to help meet the credit needs of the communities in which they operate, including low- and moderate-income neighborhoods.

He joined USC in 2001 as a professor in the school of policy, planning and development. His work has included research into home ownership, housing finance and neighborhood change. He also served as the interim director of USC’s Lusk Center for Real Estate from 2105 to 2016.

From 2009 to 2012, Bostic spent three years as assistant secretary for policy development and research at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The five sitting members of the Fed’s Board of Governors and 11 of the 12 regional bank presidents are white. Since the central bank was created in 1913, three African Americans have served as governors, but there have been no Latinos. There had never been an African American regional Fed president. There still never has been a Latino regional Fed president.

Shortly after Lockhart announced his resignation, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Los Angeles), the top Democrat on the House Financial Services Committee, joined African American Democratic Reps. John Conyers of Michigan and David Scott and John Lewis, both of Georgia, in writing to Fanning and Fed Chairwoman Janet L. Yellen urging them to “consider candidates from diverse personal backgrounds, including African Americans, Latinos and women.”

The letter said that “grave racial disparities exist across our nation in unemployment wages and income.” It also said that the unemployment and poverty rates for African Americans in the Atlanta region were about double those for whites.

The Atlanta Fed’s search committee responded by asking the public for the first time to submit names of potential candidates. The Atlanta Fed also has tried to make the process more transparent by posting details on its website, including holding an October webcast in which Fanning answered the public’s questions.

Asked about the importance of diversity for addressing “the special concerns of minority communities,” Fanning said he thought the Fed already did a good job on the issue, but “increasing our cultural bandwidth” was important.

