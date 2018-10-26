Stigma over breast pumping at work makes the gender pay gap worse

Workplaces have improved conditions for breastfeeding moms in the last 30 years. A 2010 amendment to the federal Fair Labor Standards Act requires employers to provide reasonable break time and a place other than a bathroom for women to pump for as much as one year after the birth of a child. Twenty-nine states also have laws related to breast-pumping in the workplace; California’s laws are some of the strongest. About half of employers have on-site lactation rooms, up from 28% in 2014, according to a 2018 survey of more than 3,000 employers from the Society for Human Resource Management.