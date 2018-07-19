A Bug's Land at Disney California Adventure Park closes Sept. 4 to make way for Marvel area

A haven for bugs at Disney California Adventure Park will be nixed to make room for a new hangout for superheroes and their fans.
A Bug’s Land, the area in the theme park featuring characters from the 1998 Pixar movie, ‘A Bug’s Life,’ will officially close Sept. 4 to make way for a new land starring the superhero from Marvel comic books and movies, which is set to open in 2020.
That means the end of Heimlich’s Chew Chew Train, Flik’s Flyers, Francis’ Ladybug Boogie and the 3D show “It’s Tough to Be a Bug!”
Theme park officials announced in March that A Bug’s Land would be sacrificed to make way for the new superhero land, adjacent to the drop ride, Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: Breakout.
“We continually push the boundaries of creativity and innovation to deliver the best guest experience and are looking for ways to take what we do and make it even better,” park spokeswoman Liz Jaeger said.
Disney purchased Marvel Entertainment in 2009 for more than $4 billion, and so far the movies starring Marvel superheros such as Iron Man, Black Panther and Captain America have been hugely popular.
The official closing date for A Bug’s Land was disclosed this week in the last sentence of a Disneyland park blog post about a summertime celebration, known as Pixar Fest. Walls around the bug attractions will go up when the park closes on Sept. 4.
The attractions in A Bug’s Land are geared primarily toward small children, especially preschoolers.
Disney officials have disclosed almost no details about the new superhero land. Not even the name of the area has been announced, but it is almost certain that it won’t be called Marvel Land or some variation of that because of previous contracting agreements.