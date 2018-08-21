Longest bull market in U.S. history comes with a jumbo-sized asterisk

Several objections pertain to measurements, such as how to date the rally that the current one supposedly supplants: the dot-com bubble. Traditionally, statisticians have placed the start of the tech rally at October 1990, the bottom of a slide in the S&P 500 that got very close to 20% but not all the way there. If you refuse to call that 19.92% drop a 20% drop, the advance gets longer, and today’s rally would need to continue for a thousand more days to exceed it.