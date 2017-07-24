Bush's Baked Beans recalled because of defective cans

Certain cans of Bush’s Best Baked Beans — Brown Sugar Hickory Baked Beans, Country Style Baked Beans and Original Baked Beans — are being recalled because of a potential problem with a seam on the cans.

People should get rid of the recalled beans even if the food does not seem to be spoiled, Bush Brothers & Co. said Saturday in announcing the voluntary recall.

The Knoxville, Tenn., company also said it is working with retailers to have the affected cans yanked from store shelves.

It said no “illnesses or other adverse consequences” were reported in connection with the issue.

Bush Brothers & Co. said the problem — “potentially defective side seams on the cans” — came from a temporary quality issue with a can supplier.

All the affected products are 28-ounce cans with a best-by date of June 2019.

The affected Brown Sugar Hickory Baked Beans have a container lot code of 6097S GF or 6097P GF.

The affected Country Style Baked Beans have a container lot code of 6077S RR, 6087S RR, 6077P RR or 6087P RR.

The affected Original Baked Beans have a container lot code of 6057S LC or 6057P LC.

For more information, contact Bush Brothers and Co.’s consumer relations line at (800) 590-3797 between 5 a.m. and 2 p.m. Pacific Time, Monday through Friday. The recall announcement can be seen at bushbeans.com.

