Should you have bought stocks on the dip? Experts disagree

"We are in the buy camp," said Michael Mullaney, director of global market research at Boston Partners, which managed $99.2 billion as of Dec. 31. Nothing about the economy fundamentally changed over when prices dropped, "except for the fact that stock prices are lower and we are able to buy good companies that were too pricey before." Mullaney said recent signs of wage growth "are not a bad thing as long as economic growth comes with it. The bull market can continue to go on for an extended period."