California lost 8,200 jobs last month

California lost 8,200 net jobs in August and the unemployment rate rose to 5.1% from 4.8% a month earlier, according to data released Friday from the state’s Employment Development Department.

The drop in employment follows a robust July in which the Golden State gained the most jobs in more than a year: 84,500, revised up from a previous estimate of 82,600.

August’s slide back was in large part driven by employers in the leisure and hospitality sector: They cut 12,400 jobs — the largest decrease by any sector in the state.

Professional and business services and the public sector also lost jobs. Manufacturing and the trade, transportation and utilities sector, meanwhile, gained jobs.

California payrolls are still up compared with a year earlier. Since August 2016, California has added 265,100 jobs, an increase of 1.6%.