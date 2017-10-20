California employers boosted payrolls last month

California added 52,200 net new jobs in September, leaving the unemployment rate unchanged at 5.1%, according to data released Friday from the state’s Employment Development Department.

@latimesgraphics

The report marks a rebound from a month earlier, when employers trimmed payrolls by 7,700.

The improvement came in large part from an increase in government jobs, as well as those in trade, transportation and utilities. Those two sectors added 27,000 jobs and 13,000 jobs, respectively.

Employment also increased in the construction and the leisure and hospitality sectors.

The manufacturing and professional and business services sectors were among the industries that saw job losses.

Locally, Los Angeles County added 43,500 jobs, while Orange County saw an increase of 13,900 jobs.

In recent months, the California economy has alternated between job gains and losses. Month-to-month movements are erratic, though, and analysts caution against drawing conclusions from the data.

The longer-term picture shows an economy that continues to expand but has slowed somewhat from last year.

Between January and September, the state’s economy added 177,300 net new jobs, compared with 233,000 during the same period a year earlier.

Support our journalism Please consider subscribing today to support stories like this one. Already a subscriber? Your support makes our work possible. Thank you. Get full access to our signature journalism for just 99 cents for the first four weeks.

UPDATES:

9:45 a.m.: This article was updated to include information on job increases in Los Angeles and Orange counties.

This article was originally published at 9:15 a.m.