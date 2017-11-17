California employers added jobs in October, and unemployment rate fell

California added 31,700 net jobs in October and the state unemployment rate fell to 4.9% from 5.1% a month earlier, according to data released Friday by the state’s Employment Development Department.

Source: California Employment Development Department

The report follows a strong September, when employers in the state boosted payrolls by a revised 50,300.

In October, the leisure and hospitality sector and the educational and health services sector saw the largest gains, adding 15,300 and 8,500 jobs, respectively.

The government and construction sectors also posted job increases.

Among the areas that saw job losses in October were the information sector and the manufacturing sector.

In Los Angeles County, payrolls grew by 300 net jobs in October. Orange County saw payrolls grow by 2,100 jobs.