California gains 14,000 jobs, and unemployment continues to fall

California added 14,000 net jobs to payrolls last month, while the unemployment rate fell to 4.3% from 4.4% a month earlier, according to data released Friday from the state's Employment Development Department.
The February job numbers mark a slowdown from an upwardly revised gain of 48,900 in January.
Six of the state's 11 industry sectors added jobs last month. The professional and business services sector saw the largest increase: a net 8,300 jobs. Payrolls in the construction and manufacturing fields grew by 6,800 and 3,500 jobs, respectively.
The educational and health services sector, the leisure and hospitality sector and the financial activities sector also added jobs.
There were some losses, though. The trade, transportation and utilities sector saw the largest decrease, with employers shrinking payrolls by 3,100. The government sector and the information sector also saw declines.
Although overall job growth has been strong in the past year, protectionist federal trade policy — including new tariffs on Chinese goods that President Trump announced this week — has the potential to throw the state off course.
If a trade war erupts, a large swath of industries could be hit, including agriculture, technology and tourism, as well as the logistics industry.
Last year, $159 billion worth of imports flowed from China to California, according to federal data compiled by Beacon Economics. Not all of those goods stay in the state, but the activity creates paychecks for legions of California longshoremen and truck drivers who ferry cargo from docks to warehouses and beyond.
The growth in trade has transformed the Inland Empire in particular, where developers have constructed massive warehouses to hold goods going into and out of the nation's largest ports in San Pedro Bay. In 2017, Riverside and San Bernardino counties saw the state's fastest job growth: 3.9%.
John Husing, chief economist of the Inland Empire Economic Partnership, said even if a full-blown trade war doesn't erupt, Southern California could still be hit if tariffs lead to a slowdown in trade. "We have a huge number of jobs directly related to trade, and China is a huge piece of it," Husing said. "None of this is helpful."
