California lost jobs in March, though unemployment stayed at a record low

California lost 7,200 net jobs in March, although the unemployment rate held steady from a month earlier at a record low of 4.3%, according to data released Friday by the state's Employment Development Department.
Job gains for February also were revised sharply downward — the state gained only 1,200 jobs that month, not the initially estimated 14,000, the EDD said.
March was the first month California employers trimmed payrolls since June 2016.
Last month, eight of the state's 11 industry clusters saw losses. The largest declines were in the "other services" sector, which lost 4,600 jobs, and the construction sector, which lost 4,400.
The only sectors with job gains were the educational and health services sector, the manufacturing sector and the mining and logging sector.
