California gains nearly 40,000 jobs, and unemployment falls to record low

California added 39,300 net new jobs in April, as the unemployment rate fell from 4.3% to a new record low of 4.2%, according to data released Friday by the state Employment Development Department.
The report indicates that the California economy remains robust despite some fears job growth was tapering off. April showed marked improvement compared with March — which itself was better than originally believed. The original estimate showed that California lost jobs that month, but that was revised upward Friday to show March job gains of 5,400.
"Each month in 2018, it seems that California's employment boom will end, and each month it continues," said Michael S. Bernick, an attorney and former director of the state employment department.
April's growth was widespread: Employers added jobs in 10 of the 11 industry sectors.
The largest gain came in construction, where employers added 10,000 jobs. The professional and business services sector saw an increase of 8,500, while the trade, transportation and utilities sector gained 6,900 jobs.
The educational and health services sector and a category that includes tech firms and movie studios, also posted gains.
Manufacturing was the only industry to see losses. Employers in that sector trimmed payrolls by 1,400 compared with the prior month.
Many economists remain puzzled about why the tightening labor market isn't leading to stronger wage growth, both nationally and locally.
In April, the U.S. unemployment rate fell below 4% for the first time since 2000, but wages rose only slightly faster than inflation — up 2.6% from a year earlier. In California, average hourly earnings climbed even slower, rising 2.3% from a year earlier to $30.65 in April.
