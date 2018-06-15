California gains just 5,500 jobs in May; unemployment stays at record-low 4.2%

The California economy cooled somewhat in May as employers added just 5,500 net jobs, though the unemployment rate held steady at a record low of 4.2%, according to data released Friday by the state’s Employment Development Department.
The numbers reflect a slowdown from April, when the state added a downwardly revised 25,600 jobs.
Last month, employers added jobs in four of California’s 11 industry sectors.
The leisure and hospitality industry posted the biggest gains: 7,900 jobs. Professional and business services added 2,500, and the information sector — which includes tech companies and Hollywood studios — added 2,200 jobs. The “other services” category, which includes businesses such as equipment repair shops and nail salons, edged up 300 jobs.
Other industry sectors shrank.
The construction industry cut 2,900 jobs. Employers in the trade, transportation and utilities sector trimmed payrolls by 1,800. The education and health services sector and the government sector also saw declines.
Lynn Reaser, chief economist of the Fermanian Business & Economic Institute at Point Loma Nazarene University, said the slowdown in May doesn’t change her conclusion that the economy is strong. And she noted that the state outperformed the nation last month: California payrolls grew 1.8% compared with the same month last year; nationwide, payrolls grew 1.6%.
“Some of this more tepid performance reflects the ebbs and flows of hiring from month to month,” she said in an email.
Average hourly earnings in California were $30.52 in May, up 2.7% from a year earlier, according to data from the national Bureau of Labor Statistics. That’s a pickup from April’s 2.4% gain.
In Los Angeles County, employers added 5,300 jobs last month, while in Orange County they shed 3,500. San Diego County saw an increase of 1,800 jobs, Ventura County gained 700 jobs, and the Inland Empire added 4,000 jobs.