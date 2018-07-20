California gains just 800 jobs in June; unemployment remains at record low

California gained a meager 800 net jobs in June, while the unemployment rate held steady at a record low of 4.2%, according to data released Friday by the state’s Employment Development Department.
The June numbers represent a pullback from May, when the Golden State added 7,200 jobs. And the gains in May were much smaller than April, when employers boosted payrolls by nearly 26,000.
The slowdown could signal that California is simply reaching full employment as employers struggle to find workers. Or it could be a sign of sagging confidence among executives. A growing trade war with China, for example, has unnerved companies in California’s logistics industry and beyond.
Economists, however, caution against reading too much into one or two months of data.
Lynn Reaser, chief economist of the Fermanian Business and Economic Institute at Point Loma Nazarene University, said June’s disappointing figures “warrant attention” but are not cause for “undue alarm at this point.”
“June’s weak performance could be temporary,” she said in an email.
Michael Bernick, an attorney with Duane Morris and a former director of the Employment Development Department, called the slowdown expected after such a sustained stretch of job growth, noting that the current economic expansion is now the second longest in the post-World War II period.
“California has a broad and diverse economy, and we’re now in our 99th month of employment expansion,” he said in an email.
Last month, employers in four of California’s 11 industry sectors added jobs. The education and health services sector gained the most, growing by 8,000 jobs, followed by the information sector, which includes tech companies and Hollywood studios and grew by 4,600 jobs.
Employers in the government sector and the professional and business services sector also added jobs.
The other seven sectors saw job losses. The leisure and hospitality sector cut 4,000 jobs. The construction sector shrank by 2,900. The trade, transportation and utilities sector lost 2,600 jobs. Employers in the manufacturing, finance, mining and logging and “other services” sectors also trimmed payrolls.
Bernick said that the economy remains healthy despite those poor numbers but added that federal trade policy could hamper further job growth.
“A widening trade war is the main threat to California’s continued employment expansion,” he said.