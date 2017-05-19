California employers cut 16,300 jobs, slashing payrolls for the first time since June

California employers slashed 16,300 jobs from payrolls in April, according to data released by the state’s Employment Development Department on Friday. It was the first month that the state posted a job loss since June 2016.

Still, unemployment fell to 4.8%, from 4.9% in March, the lowest rate since 2001. The national jobless rate last month was 4.4%.

Seven sectors posted job losses, including professional and business services and trade, transportation, and utilities, which combined cut a net 23,400 jobs last month.

The best-performing industries were the usual suspects: The construction industry and the leisure and hospitality industry filled their ranks, adding a net 14,600 workers.

Since last April, the state’s non-farm payrolls have grown by 236,700, a 1.4% uptick.