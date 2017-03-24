California adds 22,900 jobs in February; unemployment rate ticks down to 5%

Employers in California increased their payrolls by a net 22,900 employees in February, according to data released Friday by the state’s Employment Development Department.

The unemployment rate in the state ticked down to 5%, from 5.1% in January, though it remained higher than the national rate of 4.7%. Despite eight consecutive months of job growth, and a strong 2016 overall, the state’s jobless rate has not dropped below 5% since 2006.

Last month’s jobs gain compares to a net increase of 43,000 jobs in February 2016. Over the last 12 months, the state added 315,800 jobs, an increase of 1.9%. That compares to a 1.6% increase in the nation as a whole.

Economists have warned that California will add jobs at a slower rate this year as the job market creeps toward so-called full employment — a scenario where almost everyone looking for work has found it.

The best performing industries in February were trade, transportation and utilities and hospitality, which piled on a combined 16,700 jobs over the month.

The manufacturing and finance sectors lagged, slashing payrolls by 6,200.

Meanwhile, the labor force in the state — which includes people who have jobs and the unemployed — has shrunk in each of the last three months. In February, 8,000 people stopped looking for work.

