California jobless rate falls below 5% for the first time since 2006

California piled on 19,300 jobs in March, and its unemployment rate dropped to 4.9% — the first time the state’s jobless rate fell below 5% since December 2006.

The state outpaced the nation in employment growth, expanding at a rate of 2.1% year-over-year, compared with 1.5% nationwide. California’s jobless rate still hovered above the national unemployment rate of 4.5%.

The construction industry carried the state in March, boosting payrolls by 18,900, according to figures released Friday by the state’s Employment Development Department. The economy’s information sector — which includes tech businesses in Silicon Valley — faltered last month, cutting its head count by 9,400.

Los Angeles County gained a net 16,000 jobs in March. The county's unemployment rate fell to 4.6%, down from a revised 4.8% in February.

This article will be updated with additional information.

Support our journalism Already a subscriber? Thank you for your support. If you are not, please consider subscribing today. Get full access to our signature journalism for just 99 cents for the first four weeks.

UPDATES:

9:25 a.m.: This article was updated with figures for Los Angeles County.

This article was originally published at 9:10 a.m.