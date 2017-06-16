California unemployment rate sinks to 4.7% in May; Hollywood shows signs of life

California added a net 17,600 new jobs in May, dropping the unemployment rate to 4.7%, according to data released Friday by the state’s Employment Development Department.

The jobless rate tied a record low reached in November 2000, the agency said.

The report follows a disappointing April, when the state lost jobs for the first time in several months. The May unemployment rate dropped from 4.8% in April, but it still hovers above the national rate of 4.3%. For the second month in a row, the state economy’s year-over-year growth was slower in May than the overall U.S. economy.

Nationally, jobs grew by 1.6% since last May, compared with 1.5% in California. The state was lifted by the information sector and government employers, which posted a combined gain of 21,900 jobs.

Last month’s losers were manufacturing and mining operations, which eliminated a total of 10,600 people from their payrolls.

Los Angeles rebounds

More Angelenos joined the workforce in May, and employers were ready for them. Los Angeles County added a net 20,300 jobs in May, more than the uptick in the state as a whole. (The state’s overall jobs change is the product of expansions in some counties and losses in others.) The county had weathered a rough April, when it lost 7,300 jobs.

Last month, 11,000 new people entered the local labor market — meaning they got a job or started looking for one — a sign that Angelenos are confident that businesses are still hiring. The county’s jobless rate ticked lower, to 4.4%, from 4.5% in April.

Leisure and hospitality was the most impressive sector last month, posting an increase of 6,600 jobs. Food and accommodation businesses did the most hiring within that sector.

Motion picture and sound recording — the Hollywood contingent — had a surprisingly good month, adding 4,600 jobs in the county. The sector has been lagging, and remains the worst performing industry over the last 12 months.

