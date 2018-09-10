California Inc.: Delta II heads off a final time into the wild blue yonder

The Gillette Treo has an extra-wide handle and comes with a tube of clear gel that eliminates the need for running water or shaving cream. The new Gillette product is aimed at caregivers for one of the country's fastest-growing demographic: Americans 65 and older. Other companies are creating hairbrushes and combs with extendable handles, toothbrushes with three-sided heads, and sensor-packed shoes that can detect falls, all aimed at elderly consumers and those who care for them.