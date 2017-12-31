Buying pot on New Year's Day? Santa Ana is L.A.'s closest option

Looking to buy cannabis on New Year’s Day without a medical marijuana card? Head to Santa Ana.

Seven cannabis dispensaries there will be able to start selling pot to California adults Monday morning — and they’ll be the only such shops open for business in the Greater Los Angeles area.

Permits for those shops were issued over the weekend as state and local officials, and cannabis business owners, sprint toward the opening of California’s legal cannabis market.

As of Friday afternoon, the state had issued 47 permits for recreational marijuana retailers, and two shops in West Hollywood were the only ones in Greater Los Angeles. Those shops, plus a third West Hollywood dispensary licensed over the weekend, won’t open until Tuesday.

That makes Santa Ana the only New Year’s Day option, unless buyers are willing to trek to San Diego or the Palm Springs area, where several shops are licensed to begin recreational sales on Monday.

Recreational marijuana becomes legal in California on Jan. 1. The first round of state licenses for marijuana businesses kick into effect in January. Here's a guide to everything you need to know. Recreational marijuana becomes legal in California on Jan. 1. The first round of state licenses for marijuana businesses kick into effect in January. Here's a guide to everything you need to know. SEE MORE VIDEOS

To get state permits, recreational marijuana companies — including retailers, testing labs, growers and distributors — must first get local licenses. Because many cities, including Los Angeles and Long Beach, have not started issuing permits of their own, there are no state-licensed recreational pot shops in those cities.

The Santa Ana dispensaries licensed to make recreational sales starting Monday morning are:

MedMen, 2141 Wright St.

From the Earth, 3023 Orange Ave.

Blum, 2911 Tech Center Drive

ShowGrow, 1625 Gertrude Place

People’s OC, 2721 Grand Ave.

420 Central, 420 Central Ave.

Orange County Cannabis Club, 3122 Halladay St.

The West Hollywood dispensaries approved to start recreational sales on Tuesday are:

Alternative Herbal Health Services, 7828 Santa Monica Blvd.

MedMen, 8028 Santa Monica Blvd.

Los Angeles Patients and Caregivers Group, 7213 Santa Monica Blvd.

james.koren@latimes.com

Follow me: @jrkoren