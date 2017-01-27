Looking for a new job? Here's how to ensure it's the best fit

January is the time for making resolutions and, for many, looking for a new job. If you feel stuck career-wise and have resolved to make a career change in 2017, consider the following questions before making your next move.

What am I good at and what do I like to do?

This may seem obvious but is often overlooked by job seekers. Although there are many factors that contribute to career satisfaction, understanding what this truly means to you and where you can apply your skills and interests is the first step in identifying whether a new job is the right fit for you.

As obvious as this may be, you may not have given much thought to the answer to these questions, especially if you have just begun your career. One way to gain additional insight is to reflect upon three professional success stories — scenarios where you utilized your strengths and talents and enjoyed what you were doing. Ask yourself these questions: What was the accomplishment, what did you enjoy most, where did you use your strengths and talents and what were you passionate about? Obtaining feedback from your boss and co-workers may help you identify additional scenarios and instances where your skills and talents shined.

What do I value and what motivates me?

Understanding what your values are and what motivates you is perhaps the most important aspect of whether a job is a good fit. People are motivated by different things and there are no "right" or "wrong" motivators.

Motivators are typically formed in the mid-to-late teen years and remain fixed throughout an individual's life. Understanding what motivates you is just as important as understanding where your skills and interests lie. Examples of job-related motivators include managing and developing people and intellectual challenge — do you enjoy learning new things and being challenged intellectually?

Autonomy can also be a very strong motivator. Do you like a high level of independence and the ability to perform the job in the manner you see fit? The opportunity to advance and grow is a motivating factor for many people. Other motivating factors such as financial reward, work/life balance and job security are also important.

What is my best culture fit?

As important as it is to match your skills, strengths and motivators to a new position, it is equally important to understand the type of culture in which you will thrive for the best career match. Identifying what you like and don't like about your current organization's culture can be a starting point to discover the best culture fit for you. A small start-up will have a very different culture than a large corporation that has been in business for a long time.

Organizational culture includes factors such as whether the focus is on people versus outcomes, or whether there is a high level of risk-taking versus stability. Are innovation and change celebrated, or does progress move at a slow pace? Is the environment collaborative versus competitive? Is teamwork valued or are individual contributors recognized and rewarded more often?

Pulling it all together

Identifying your skills, interests and motivators, along with the best culture match, will help you find the best job fit in 2017.

Loock is a career and executive coach with the Executive MBA program at the University of Maryland. She contributes to the Washington Post Career Coach column.