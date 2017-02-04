The business lessons we can learn from the NFL

If you’re tuning in to the Super Bowl, it is most likely for pure entertainment. But for the coaches and players, the NFL is a business.

Metaphorically speaking, your business is also about winning games, and there are numerous lessons we can learn from pro football.

The team

It all begins with recruiting the right people. These players are critically important to the success of the firm. However, their success is reliant upon excellent coaching. To be a top NFL team, you need players with talent who are developed by the various coaches. It is critical that the coaching staff lead and get players to perform as a team, with the same ultimate mission: to win the game. Every business needs to operate this way. Identify great talent, develop the talent and teach them how to play as a team.

Preparation

In football, teams have several days to prepare for the next game. This involves studying the playbook and films of the other team to glean as much information as possible to create the best game plan to win. This strategy applies to many aspects of business: If you have a new project, you must conduct the proper research and homework, collecting enough data to create a strong plan or “playbook” for accomplishing your objective.

Calling an audible

In a football game, the quarterback may change the play on the spot by calling an “audible.” Your business is the same way. Even with outstanding preparation, dynamic circumstances may require a pivot or an adjustment to your plan. In business, it’s important to be nimble and flexible.

Execution

Flawless execution requires excellent communication between members of your team, with each anticipating the other’s move. This means playing well together, supporting each other and maintaining focus. If someone makes a mistake, don’t assign blame; work harder together as a team and support each member to keep mistakes to a minimum and improve each day.

Get ready for next week

Even great NFL teams usually lose a few games in a season. But during the regular season, there is no time to wallow in a loss; they have to prepare for next week’s game. It’s the same for you in your business. You will not always win, but it’s important to learn from your loss or setback and make adjustments to your strategy for future opportunities. You must get over any losses and begin preparing for that next game.

The next time you watch an NFL game, think about the work ethic involved in the preparation, potential pivots and overall execution. Put these practices in place, and put your business team in a position to win.

Gary A. Cohen is associate dean of the Office of Executive Programs at the University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business. He contributes to the Washington Post’s Career Coach column.