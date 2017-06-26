Los Angeles seeks $1.45 million from Carl's Jr. for alleged minimum-wage violations

Los Angeles city officials alleged Monday that fast-food chain Carl’s Jr. failed to pay the minimum wage to three dozen local workers for six months and is demanding $1.45 million in fines and restitution.

“L.A. law is clear: Employees must be paid at least the minimum wage,” City Atty. Mike Feuer said. “Anything less is a slap in the face to workers struggling to make ends meet. This is a major corporation that should know the rules.”

Carl’s Jr.’s parent, CKE Restaurants Holdings Inc., blamed the shortfall on “an inadvertent payroll error.” It said the 37 employees affected “were swiftly made whole” already in the total amount of $5,400.

The Franklin, Tenn.-based chain also said the city’s demand for $1.45 million was “on its face simply unreasonable” and unconstitutional.

After getting a tip from a Carl’s Jr. employee, the city’s Office of Wage Standards, part of the Bureau of Contract Administration, and Feuer launched an investigation.

They alleged that Carl’s Jr. failed to pay the workers the Los Angeles minimum wage of $10.50 an hour from July 1 through Dec. 31 last year. It wasn’t immediately known what wages the workers were receiving.

The Los Angeles minimum wage was lifted to $10.50 an hour from $10 last July 1 as the first step in a graduated plan to have $15-an-hour minimum wage in 2020. The minimum wage in Los Angeles is set to rise again, to $12 an hour, on July 1.

City officials also alleged that in two Los Angeles restaurants, Carl’s Jr. failed to post the notice of the current minimum-wage rate, sick-time benefits and employee rights as required under the city’s minimum-wage ordinance.

The city is demanding the company pay $910,010 in penalties to the 37 employees involved, and an additional $541,423 in penalties and fines.

If CKE fails to make the payments, it could result in a civil legal action against the company, the city said.

CKE in its statement said “our employees have been made whole and we are willing to pay a reasonable fine for our mistake. However, given the excessive demands of the OWS, we have no choice but to defend against any OWS actions.”

james.peltz@latimes.com

Twitter: @PeltzLATimes